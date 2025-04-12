How to watch the Saturday afternoon Premier League fixture between Southampton and Aston Villa today from St Marys Stadium, including kick off time and live stream tv channel information.

How to watch live stream of Southampton vs Aston Villa today

The match between Southampton and Aston Villa will be played at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday, 12 April 2025. The match will kick off at 3:00 PM BST. It will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom.

Southampton will play host to Aston Villa in their Matchweek 32 fixture of the Premier League at their home ground, St. Mary’s Stadium.

The match is no more than just a consolation for the team from the coast, as they were already relegated on Matchday 31 when they lost to Tottenham Hotspur.

Matheus Fernandes’s solitary goal proved only to be a consolation in a 4-1 victory for The Lilywhites.

The Saints, in the aftermath of their relegation, sacked coach Ivan Juric, and now Simon Rusk will take over the helm for the remaining matches this season, with Southampton are about to play in the Championship next season.

Aston Villa have much higher ambitions. They look to register a victory in all their remaining fixtures in a bid to finish in the Top 5 of the points table, and thus qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The team is in good form in the league, having won their last three matches, and will be looking to continue their good run.

The Lions will, however, be haunted by the 3-1 loss in their UCL quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain. They will be looking ahead to the return fixture at Villa Park next week, and in the meantime, do everything they can to secure qualification to the Champions League for the next campaign.

Looking at current forms, a comfortable victory for Aston Villa is on the cards.