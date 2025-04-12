Where to watch Saturday afternoon’s Premier League fixture between Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City from the Amex Stadium, including kick off time and stream information.

How to watch live streaming of Brighton vs Leicester City

The match between Brighton and Leicester City will be played at the American Express Stadium on Saturday, 12 April 2025. In the United Kingdom, the match will kick off at 3:00 pm BST and it will not be broadcast live on television.

Watch Brighton v Leicester Today: Did you know? You can watch LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Leicester City will travel to East Sussex to take on Brighton and Hove Albion at their home stadium, the American Express Stadium.

Credit © Canva

Brighton and Hove Albion, who currently sit in ninth position on the points table, are just a few points behind European qualification spots.

They will be looking at the fixture against Leicester City as an opportunity to secure a berth in the continental competitions in the next season.

The Seagulls have the burden of losing three consecutive matches, two of them in the league, on their back as they head into the competition.

Brighton have already been knocked out of the FA Cup competition by Nottingham Forest.

Leicester City have their future visibly clear: relegation to the Championship.

Though they cannot be relegated this weekend, it is but a matter of time before The Foxes are relegated to the second tier of English Football Pyramid.

The 3-0 home loss against Newcastle United was their eighth match on the trot of losing at home without scoring a single goal.

Although the future of manager Rudd Van Nistelrooy is one of concern, he remains committed to the team and hopes to avoid further embarrassment by at least scoring in this fixture, and therefore not equal Crystal Palace’s goal-drought record of nine matches.

Back Brighton to get the three points from this fixture.