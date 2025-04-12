Where to watch and stream the Premier League fixture between Nottingham Forest and Everton from the City Ground, including kick off time, TV Channel news and live streaming information.

How to watch live stream of Nottingham Forest vs Everton

In the United Kingdom, the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Everton will not be broadcast live on TV. The game kicks off at 3 PM BST at the City Ground this Saturday.

Nottingham Forest will play host to Everton as the latter visit the City Ground for their Premier League fixture in Matchweek 32 of the current season of the English top flight.

Nottingham’s latest 2-1 loss at Villa Park meant that the teams below them in the points table have a fair chance of closing in on the gap.

Jota Silva’s solitary strike proved to be just a consolation as Unai Emery’s men emerged victorious.

Nottingham Forest will enter the match as third-placed holders, and will look to regain their excellent momentum slightly hampered by the loss to Aston Villa that ended their seven-game unbeaten streak.

The Toffees will now look to repeat their performance from the match at Goodison Park against Everton in this reverse fixture.

Everton’s luck at the City Ground, has been very good, with the team winning three of their last four times at the Tricky Trees.

These three games include the fixture last season, when Dwight McNeil netted the only goal of the game.

Forest had managed to beat Everton 2-0 in the return match this season at Goodison Park.

Looking at current forms, it will not be very easy for Nottingham Forest to take all three points, but Everton’s run against the top-placed teams in the league aims towards a victory for the home side.