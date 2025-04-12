Where to watch today’s Premier League evening fixture between Arsenal and Brentford, including kick off time and stream information.

How to watch the live streams of Arsenal vs Brentford

In the United Kingdom, the Premier League match between Arsenal and Brentford will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. The match kicks off at 5:30 PM BST this Saturday.

Arsenal will be hosting Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League fixture in Matchweek 32 of the current season.

The Gunners will be at the height of euphoria after their midweek 3-0 win.

The thrashing of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League was courtesy of two artsy free kicks from Declan Rice, a goal from Mikel Merino, and a stellar performance from the rest of the squad.

Knowing Real Madrid’s reputation at the Santiago Bernabeu, the return fixture will not be easy in any case and the match against Brentford may serve as the one to derive the right momentum from to face Los Blancos in their backyard.

The Gunners’ Premier League hopes are very bleak at this point; they are eleven points behind leaders Liverpool, and have seven matches in hand.

A league title at this stage will be too much to ask, and Arsenal will have to be satisfied with confirmed European qualification for next season and the Champions League, if they manage to win the competition.

Brentford are stranded in the middle of the table.

The drawn tie against Chelsea put The Bees in twelfth place, aggravated by their first loss against Newcastle United after seven consecutive away victories.

Brentford will be entering the fixture looking to win against their formidable opponents, and regain their away form, and a top-half finish to the season.

Back Arsenal to win this one.