Where to watch Sunday’s Premier League fixture between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.

How to watch a live stream of Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur

In the United Kingdom, the Premier League fixture between Wolves and Tottenham will not be broadcast live on TV. The match kicks off at 2 PM BST on 13 April, 2025.

Wolves are on a winning streak – Wanderers have not lost a Premier League fixture for three matches on the trot.

Goals from Pablo Sarabia and Jorgen Strand Larsen helped the team to overcome the setback incurred through the strike of Liam Delap in their last outing against Ipswich Town.

The Old Gold are in excellent goal-scoring form at the moment, having put the ball at the back of the net in ten games in all competitions.

Also, adding to their form will be the recent successes they have experienced against Tottenham: Spurs have failed to beat Wolves in their last four meetings, and have lost the last two at the Molineux Stadium, Wolves’ home.

Tottenham Hotspur are, as things stand, out of the Premier League title race, and coach Ange Postecoglou has only success in the Europa League to bank on in order to save his job.

The Lilywhites did come back from behind to secure a 1-1 draw in the European tie against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Spurs, in their last match in the league, managed a comfortable 3-1 win over Southampton, and relegated The Saints to the Championship.

Tottenham’s record away from home has been dismal this season- they have lost nine away fixtures in the League.

This looks like heading for the stalemate. Back the 1-1 draw.