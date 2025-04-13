Where to watch Sunday’s Premier League fixture between Liverpool FC and West Ham United today.

How to watch a live stream of Liverpool vs West Ham United

The match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United will be played at Anfield on Sunday, 13 April 2025, with the kick off time being 2 pm BST. In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports network.

League leaders Liverpool will be welcoming West Ham United to their home, Anfield, in a Premier League fixture in Matchweek 32 of the ongoing season.Liverpool are all set to clinch the Premier League gold medal.

The eleven point gap with Arsenal, with seven games in hand, will be a thing of joy for Liverpool fans as they look now to further glory, after their board managed to renew star player Mohamed Salah’s contract for two more seasons.

This match will, undeniably, be of great importance in returning The Reds to winning ways, after they shockingly lost their last Premier League outing against Fulham.

Goals from Mac Allister and Luiz Diaz proved futile as Sessegnon, Iwobi and Muniz fired Fulham home.

Graham Potter’s men will now be looking to register victories in their remaining matches in order to confirm their place in the top flight for next season.

Currently placed sixteenth on the table, the Irons will look to maintain their position.

West Ham, in their last fixture, did register a win over Bournemouth, courtesy of goals from Niclas Fullkrug and Jarrod Bowen.

The Hammers record this season against Liverpool is not very uplifting. The Reds have already scored ten goals twice against the Irons this season.

A win for Liverpool is likely on the cards, although Potter’s side look likely to be a difficult team to break down.

Liverpool to win 2-1.