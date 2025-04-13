Where to watch the Premier League fixture between Chelsea FC and Ipswich Town today.

How to watch a live stream of Chelsea vs Ipswich Town

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, 13 April 2025. The kick-off time is 2 PM BST. In the United Kingdom, the game will be shown live on television.

Watch Chelsea v Ipswich: Did you know? You can watch LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Chelsea FC will play hosts to Ipswich Town as they travel to Stamford Bridge for a Premier League fixture in Matchweek 32 of the current season.

Credit © Canva

The London outfits are currently in sixth position on the league table, one point behind fifth place Aston Villa.

A top five finish in the league will be enough for Enzo Maresca’s men to return to the premium competition of European football.

The Blues will also have their eyes set on winning the UEFA Europa Conference League.

In that competition, the team from London defeated Legia Warsaw away by a margin of 3-0.

The goals were scored by Tyrique George and Noni Madueke, and the victory will surely act as a booster to the Chelsea players.

Ipswich Town are set for a return to the second tier of English football after being promoted to the Premier League after two decades.

The Tractor Boys suffered a disappointing loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers when strikes from Pablo Sarabia and Jorgen Strand Larsen made the goal from Liam Delap futile, and put the team from East Anglia twelve points behind Wolves.

Ipswich Town’s record away from home against the top teams has been quite encouraging with three wins out of their four have come from such fixtures so they’ll be looking to spring a surprise today.

The match should, looking at the forms and recent runs of the two teams involved, result in a win for Chelsea FC.

Back the home win with Ipswich to find the net.