Where to watch Sunday afternoon’s Premier League fixture between Newcastle Utd and Manchester Utd.

How to watch a live stream of Newcastle vs Man Utd

The match between Newcastle United and Manchester United will be played at St. James’ Park on Sunday, 13 April 2025. The kick off time is 4:30 pm BST, and the match will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Watch Newcastle v Utd: Did you know? You can watch LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Newcastle United are in a comfortable seventh position in the Premier League points table, and looking to secure Champions League qualification.

© Canva.com

The Magpies will be in an elated mood after winning four games on the trot, which included a win over Liverpool at Wembley in the EFL Cup final to secure their first major trophy in seventy years.

The last game against Leicester was a cakewalk for Newcastle; they won with a 3-0 margin, courtesy of goals from Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes.

Manager Eddie Howe will be missing from the dugout for this one after being taken to hospital as a precaution.

The Magpies have won four out of their last five meetings with The Red Devils in all competitions.

United’s fight in the Premier League is now just about retaining their

thirteenth position, which will be their worst ever finish on the table, although things have slightly improved in recent weeks.

Ruben Amorim’s team will now focus entirely on the Europa League, which is their only way to secure European qualification for the following season.

A victory will prove to be difficult for Manchester United, who haven’t won two matches consecutively in the current season.

The team will also be looking to register their first win at the home of The Magpies since 2020 so recent history is definitely against them.

Taking into account the current forms of both teams, a comfortable victory for Newcastle United looks the more likely result today.

Back the Newcastle win with both teams to find the net.