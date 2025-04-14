The battle at both ends of the EFL Championship table intensifies this weekend as Hull City welcome Coventry City to the MKM Stadium in a clash with huge implications for the play off and relegation picture.

Coventry head into Saturday’s encounter occupying the final play off spot, two points clear of a chasing pack that includes West Brom, Middlesbrough and Millwall, all of whom have four games remaining.

Hull v Coventry City live streaming

The Hull Coventry Championship match will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports. You will need a valid Sky subscription to watch the game.

With the pressure mounting, Frank Lampard’s Coventry side will be desperate to create breathing room while avoiding a defeat that could blow the play off race wide open.

After suffering back to back away defeats at Derby County and Sheffield United, the Sky Blues have been consistent on the road.

The 2-0 loss at Pride Park was the only time in their last nine away outings that they’ve failed to find the net.

Wednesday night’s narrow 1-0 win over Portsmouth was a welcome return to form, halting a run of two consecutive losses and marking their 11th victory in 15 league matches, a run that’s kept them firmly in the top-six mix.

For Hull City, the situation is far more precarious.

Sitting 19th, they are just two points above the relegation zone and in desperate need of stability. With only four home wins all season, the fewest in the division, the Tigers have struggled to make their ground a fortress.

Their recent form does little to inspire confidence, with two defeats in their last three games.

The closeness of the relegation battle with just six points separating the bottom six, means a single win could provide crucial momentum heading into the final stretch.

When these two sides last met in December, Coventry edged a 2-1 victory at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

A repeat result would solidify their play-off credentials, while Hull will be hoping home advantage and desperation can inspire a much needed result.