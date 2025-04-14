Two sides with European aspirations meet at the Vitality Stadium on Monday night, as Bournemouth host Fulham in a vital Premier League clash.

The Cherries have impressed for much of the campaign but come into this fixture out of form, winless in their last six league matches.

That run has seen them slip to tenth in the table, six points adrift of the top seven, making this a must win if they are to keep their continental hopes alive.

Bournemouth vs Fulham live streaming

The Bournemouth Fulham match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The game kicks off at 8 PM BST at the Vitality Stadium tonight.

Bournemouth will take encouragement from recent meetings with Fulham, having beaten the London side on the South Coast in each of the last two seasons.

A third straight home victory against the Cottagers would see them leapfrog their opponents on goal difference.

Goals could be on the cards once again. The reverse fixture ended 2-2 back in December, and both teams have scored in each of Bournemouth’s last seven matches in all competitions.

Fulham arrive in buoyant mood after a stunning 3-2 win over Liverpool, becoming just the second side to beat Jürgen Klopp’s team in the league this season.

That result lifted Marco Silva’s men to eighth, just three points behind seventh at the time of writing.

With the possibility of an additional European place being awarded to the Premier League, Fulham will be determined to stay in the hunt over the final weeks of the season.

Their away form, however, has dipped.

After a five-game unbeaten run on the road, the Cottagers have suffered back-to-back defeats at Brighton and Arsenal. They’ll be aiming to avoid a third straight away loss in the league, something they haven’t done since December 2023.