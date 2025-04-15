Aston Villa will be hoping for a famous European night under the lights at Villa Park on Tuesday as they aim to overturn a two goal deficit against Paris Saint Germain in their Champions League quarter final second leg.

Unai Emery’s side took a surprise lead in the first leg in Paris last week, with Morgan Rogers finishing from close range to silence the Parc des Princes crowd.

Aston Villa v PSG live streaming

The Villa PSG Champions League match will be broadcast live on TnT Sports in the UK. You will need a valid subscription to watch the game.

Aston Villa v PSG Kick off time

The match has a scheduled kick off time of 8PM BST from Villa Park in the Midlands. Date for the match is 14th April 2025.

Credit © Canva

PSG took control after the break, going ahead early in the second half before a late goal from Nuno Mendes deepened Villa’s woes, leaving the Premier League side trailing 3-1 heading into the return fixture.

Villa responded in style over the weekend. Emery’s men bounced back with a dramatic win at Southampton, scoring three times in the final 17 minutes to secure a crucial victory in their domestic campaign.

That result keeps them firmly in contention for a Champions League spot via the Premier League and restores confidence ahead of Tuesday’s showdown.

PSG will arrive in Birmingham in buoyant mood, believing they have one foot in the semi finals following their dominant display in the French capital.

Luis Enrique’s side are chasing just their fifth ever appearance in the last four of Europe’s premier competition.

Crucially, PSG enjoyed a weekend off to fully focus on their European task, and will be boosted by the return of captain Marquinhos, who missed the first leg through suspension.

The French champions have been formidable on the road, currently unbeaten in their last 16 away matches in all competitions, winning the last 13 of those inside 90 minutes, a worrying stat for Villa fans.

But if Aston Villa are to stage a comeback for the ages, they’ll need every ounce of home support to pull it off on what promises to be a thrilling night at Villa Park.