Real Madrid face an uphill battle on Wednesday evening as they welcome Arsenal to the Santiago Bernabéu, hoping to pull off one of the great Champions League comebacks and keep their hopes of retaining the trophy alive.

Los Blancos trail 3-0 after a humbling first-leg defeat at the Emirates last week – just the fifth time in their illustrious European history that they’ve lost the opening leg of a knockout tie by such a margin.

How can I watch the game?

You can watch the Real Madrid Arsenal game live on TnT Sport 1 channel in the UK, with a scheduled broadcast time from the kick off of 8PM BST.

The odds may be stacked against them, but belief remains high in the Spanish capital. “If any team in the world can turn this around, it’s Real Madrid,” Lucas Vázquez said after the first leg – and history suggests he might have a point.

The 15 time European champions have made the impossible look routine in this competition over the years.

Carlo Ancelotti, however, is feeling the heat. After a gritty 1-0 win over Alavés in La Liga on Sunday, achieved with ten men for most of the match following Kylian Mbappé’s red card questions remain over Madrid’s form.

Mbappé, sent off for a reckless challenge, is available for this clash, offering a crucial boost to the hosts.

Arsenal arrive in Spain riding high after a memorable night at the Emirates. Two stunning free kicks, both worthy of Roberto Carlos comparisons helped the Gunners to a commanding lead, leaving them within touching distance of their first Champions League semi-final since 2009.

Mikel Arteta’s side know the job isn’t done yet. Keeping a clean sheet for as long as possible will be key, especially against a Madrid side that hasn’t failed to score at home in the Champions League since 2018.

One early goal for the Spaniards could shift the momentum dramatically.

Still, Madrid’s attacking brilliance is often offset by vulnerabilities at the back – something Arsenal will look to exploit as they aim to kill the tie and secure their place in the final four.

Kick-off at the Bernabéu is set for 8:00pm (BST), with the stage set for another dramatic night of European football.