The Premier League returns on Wednesday night with a single fixture, as Newcastle United host Crystal Palace at St James’ Park in a rearranged match due to the Magpies’ earlier involvement in the Carabao Cup final.

Eddie Howe’s side head into the clash in red hot form, having won five consecutive league games, their latest a resounding 4-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

That result lifted Newcastle into fourth place in the Premier League table, and with this game in hand, they now have a prime opportunity to strengthen their push for UEFA Champions League qualification.

How to live stream Newcastle v Crystal Palace online today

The Newcastle Crystal Palace game is live on Sky Sports Main Event channel in the UK tonight. Kick off time for the game is at 7.30PM BST.

Victory on Wednesday would take the Magpies five points clear of seventh-placed Aston Villa, whom they face in a potentially pivotal encounter this coming weekend. With the race for European spots extremely tight, every point is vital as the season approaches its final stretch.

St James’ Park has become a reliable venue for entertainment in recent weeks, with 11 of Newcastle’s last 13 home matches in all competitions featuring three or more goals.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from a tough 5-2 defeat at Manchester City on Saturday, a game they had led 2-0 inside the opening 20 minutes.

Manager Oliver Glasner has overseen a notable upturn in form since taking charge, with Palace still in contention for a top-half finish and preparing for an FA Cup semi-final at the weekend.

The Eagles haven’t suffered back-to-back away defeats since the early part of the season, but history isn’t on their side at St James’ Park. Palace have managed just two wins in their last 15 visits to Newcastle, and with the home side hitting their stride, this midweek meeting could prove a tough test.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is set for 7:30pm.