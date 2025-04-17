The Europa League quarter-final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham Hotspur reaches its decisive stage on Thursday night, with everything still to play for following a 1-1 draw in North London last week.

The return leg at Deutsche Bank Park promises to be a fiery affair, with a place in the semi-finals on the line.

How to watch Frankfurt v Spurs live streaming

This UEFA Europa League Quarter Final 2nd Leg game between Frankfurt nd Tottenham will be broadcast live on TnT Sport 3 in the UK.

Eintracht, Europa League winners in 2022, are eyeing another deep run in the competition and will take great confidence from their formidable home record.

The Eagles are unbeaten in their last 11 Europa League matches at home, a run that has included scalps against the likes of West Ham, Barcelona, and Ajax.

Their last home defeat in this competition came over four years ago, in March 2020, against Basel.

In all competitions, Frankfurt have lost just three of their last 22 home matches, underlining the size of the task facing a struggling Spurs side.

Moreover, the German club haven’t lost a Europa League knockout game in their last 10 outings, reinforcing their reputation as one of the tournament’s most durable sides.

Tottenham, meanwhile, arrive in Germany under growing pressure.

Ange Postecoglou’s future hangs in the balance, with his side languishing in 15th place in the Premier League and just two points above the relegation zone.

With domestic form in freefall, European success may be the only thing standing between the Australian manager and the sack.

Sunday’s 4-2 defeat at Wolves exposed more defensive frailties, as Spurs crumbled under pressure, making four costly errors that were ruthlessly punished. It marked their sixth defeat in seven away games, and confidence within the camp appears to be at an all-time low.

The odds and the history books are against Tottenham.

They’ve lost five of their last seven knockout-stage away matches in UEFA competitions, and with Frankfurt so strong at home, progression to the semi-finals looks an increasingly tall order.

Kick-off at Deutsche Bank Park is at 8:00pm (BST), with Spurs needing something special to turn their European campaign around.