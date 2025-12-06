Where to watch the Preston NE versus Wrexham game from the Championship, with stream information, TV channel guide and match commentary from Deepdale.

The match will be broadcast live from Deepdale Stadium on Sky Sports+ Football channel in the UK, from the kick off time of 3PM.

Preston North End host Wrexham at Deepdale on Saturday in a Championship clash between two in form sides who have become difficult to beat this season. The match kicks off at 3pm, with Preston sitting fifth in the table and Wrexham in tenth as both clubs continue to push toward the play off positions.

Preston come into the fixture with just one defeat in their last seven matches. Paul Heckingbottom’s side showed real character last weekend, coming from behind twice to secure a 3-2 victory away at Sheffield Wednesday.

That result lifted North End into the play-off places and strengthened belief that they can mount a serious promotion challenge.

Wrexham also travel with plenty of confidence. The Dragons are unbeaten in their last eight Championship matches, producing a sequence of win, draw, win, draw, win, draw, win, draw.

Phil Parkinson’s men sit three points off the play offs and will be encouraged by the fact they have already beaten Preston once this season, winning 3-2 at Deepdale in the League Cup back in August.

Preston have been strong domestically, scoring in each of their last seven league fixtures and losing only once during that run.

Wrexham’s away form is mixed. They are without a win in their last five league trips but have drawn four of those matches, including goalless results at Portsmouth and Ipswich.

Despite their reputation for freescoring football during their rise to the second tier, Wrexham’s recent matches have taken a different tone. Eleven of their last twelve Championship games have featured two goals or fewer, highlighting a more controlled and conservative approach.

With both teams in the habit of avoiding defeat, the draw appears to be a strong possibility. Preston recorded twenty stalemates last season, the most in the division, and Wrexham lead the Championship this term with eight draws already.

Mutual respect and similar recent trajectories suggest a tight contest with little to separate the sides.