Watch live Premier League football on tv, including Aston Villa v Arsenal live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

When to watch: The match between Aston Villa and Arsenal will kick off on Saturday, 6 December 2025, at 12:30 pm GMT.

Premier League side Aston Villa will host league rivals Arsenal at their home ground, Villa Park, in an English top-flight fixture on Saturday.

Matchday 15 of the ongoing 2025-26 English Premier League will feature Aston Villa battling it out against league leaders Arsenal at Villa Park on Saturday.

Aston Villa are currently on a very impressive run of form; the Lions are currently on third position on the Premier League charts, and just one point behind second-placed Manchester City. Entering the fixture against Arsenal on the back of a 4-3 win against Brighton at the Amex Stadium, Unai Emery’s men will look to register their seventh consecutive victory in all competitions.

The home record of Aston Villa is also quite brilliant; the Lions have not lost any of their last eight games played at Villa Park, and have been scored against just three times in that period.

Arsenal have been nothing short of phenomenal this season; the Gunners are currently sitting on top of both the Premier League and UCL league phase points charts. Mikel Arteta’s men are currently the best defensive forces in all of Europe, as demonstrated by their last victory in the league against Brentford, a 2-0 affair.

The Gunners have not yet conceded ten goals in this ongoing league season, a marker of their excellent defence, led by the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba. Arsenal are also on an unbeaten run of 18 games in all competitions, and as such, spirits will be high in the camp of the London outfit.

As things stand, a win for Arsenal can be predicted, taking into account their excellent form. However, it will not be a smooth sailing affair for the Gunners, as Unai Emery’s men will be expected to provide tough competition to those of Mikel Arteta.