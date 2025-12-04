Watch live football on tv, including Man Utd v West Ham Utd live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

London outfit West Ham United will pay a visit to the city of Manchester to contest an English top flight fixture against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

When to watch: The match between Manchester United and West Ham United will kick off at 8:00 pm GMT on Thursday, 4 December 2025.

Manchester United host London club West Ham United at their home, Old Trafford, on Thursday as part of the ongoing 2025-26 English Premier League.

Manchester United are currently in seventh position on the league points table, and within touching distance of European qualification spots. The Red Devils will enter the fixture against West Ham on the back of a win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park; this loss was the first for the Eagles after a 12-game unbeaten run at home.

Ruben Amorim’s side are also on a positive run of form; the Red Devils have lost just one out of their last seven games in all competitions, and as such, fans of the side will be hopeful of a strong performance in the game against West Ham.

West Ham United enter Old Trafford fresh from a loss registered in their last game against Liverpool. The loss put a stop to the Hammers’ unbeaten run of three games. The game was also marred by the fact that West Ham star Lucas Paqueta received a red card in the 84th minute, and the team will be deprived of his services on Thursday.

Nuno Espirito Santo will be looking to register his first victory with the Hammers while playing away from the London Stadium; the match against Manchester United will be his fifth such game in charge of the club from the English capital. The Hammers will also have a chance at beating the Red Devils at their home ground on consecutive occasions for the first time since 1935.

As things stand, a draw or a narrow victory for Manchester United seems to be the most probable outcome coming out of the fixture.