Watch Leeds Utd v Chelsea live on tv tonight, with streaming news, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel information.

Chelsea pushed Premier League leaders Arsenal to the limit at the weekend and produced an impressive performance despite being reduced to ten men.

How to watch Leeds Utd v Chelsea on TV

The Leeds Chelsea match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from the kick off time of 8.15PM from Elland Road.

on The Blues are still six points behind the Gunners, but they will be eager to keep the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side as the title race continues to gather pace. Moises Caicedo’s first half red card forced Chelsea to play the majority of the match with a numerical disadvantage, yet they took the lead and looked the more threatening team before eventually being held to a 1 1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca’s side have won nine of their last twelve games in all competitions and will feel confident about extending that run when they travel to face a Leeds United team struggling to adapt to the intensity of Premier League football. Leeds have conceded eleven goals in their last four matches and have lost all four, leaving them in urgent need of a turnaround in form to avoid sinking deeper into a relegation battle.

There were positives for Leeds in their most recent outing, particularly in the second half, as they fought back bravely against Manchester City before falling to a narrow 3 2 defeat. However, containing a Chelsea side in strong form will be a significant challenge, especially with the possible return of Cole Palmer to bolster the visitors’ attack. A win for Chelsea would keep them firmly inside the title conversation and maintain their momentum heading into the festive period.

Leeds experienced a promising start to their return to the Premier League, but a run of six defeats from their last seven matches has halted that progress. The pressure on Daniel Farke continues to build after his team slipped into the bottom three following four consecutive league losses. Leeds could point to some misfortune after conceding late at the Etihad, yet the fact remains that they have now let in at least two goals in seven of their last eight fixtures.

The defensive problems do not stop there. Leeds have conceded three goals in three of their last five meetings with Chelsea, and their record in midweek fixtures is another concern.

They have won only one of their last twelve matches played during the week, which is not an encouraging sign ahead of Wednesday’s test. However, Leeds fans will remember their last meeting with Chelsea at Elland Road in August 2022 which ended in a memorable 3 0 victory for the Yorkshire club.

Chelsea arrive at Elland Road unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions and full of confidence after taking a point off Arsenal despite playing most of the match with ten men.

Discipline has been an ongoing issue for Maresca’s squad, who have received four red cards in their first thirteen Premier League games. No other team has accumulated more dismissals, which is a statistic Chelsea will be keen to improve.

Historically, Elland Road has not been a happy hunting ground for Chelsea. They have managed only six league wins in forty eight visits, drawing thirteen and losing twenty nine, which is a remarkable record for a club of their stature. Even so, the form guide points firmly in their favour and they look well placed to overcome that history.

The Blues have the quality, depth and momentum to edge a result and keep their pursuit of the league leaders alive.

Chelsea will expect nothing less than three points as they continue to chase down Arsenal, and Leeds must produce one of their best performances of the season to stop them. The pressure is on both sides for very different reasons, which sets up a compelling midweek encounter under the lights at Elland Road.