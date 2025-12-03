Watch live football on tv tonight, including Liverpool vs Sunderland live streaming, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel information.

Liverpool eased the pressure on Sunday with a much needed 2-0 victory away at West Ham United and will be eager to build on that momentum when they welcome Sunderland to Anfield on Wednesday night.

Watch Liverpool v Sunderland LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

The win brought an end to a dismal run of form and offered Arne Slot a brief moment of relief after a difficult few months.

Where to watch Liverpool v Sunderland today?

The match will be be broadcast live on Sky Sports Ultra HDR from the kick off time of 8.15PM in the UK.

The Reds have endured a challenging spell, losing nine of their last thirteen matches in all competitions.

Despite that slump, they sit 13th in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League and believe they can climb further in the Premier League during what appears to be a favourable run of fixtures over the coming weeks.

Liverpool ended the weekend nine points behind league leaders Arsenal and only three adrift of Chelsea, who are being widely discussed as potential title contenders.

Sunderland sit one point ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League table after a remarkable start to the season. The Black Cats have exceeded every expectation since returning to the top flight and have never dropped out of the top half. Their confidence was boosted further at the weekend by a dramatic 3-2 home win over Bournemouth, a result that ended a three match winless spell.

Liverpool arrived at West Ham on Sunday carrying an unwanted statistic after losing three consecutive games by a margin of three goals or more for the first time since December 1953.

History often favours the Reds in this fixture, and that proved true once again as they secured an important three points in the capital. Slot remains under significant scrutiny and the pressure will only intensify if his side fail to follow up with another victory.

Defeat against Sunderland would bring back to back Premier League losses at Anfield for the first time since September 2012.

The Reds can take confidence from their impressive recent record against tonight’s opponents.

They are unbeaten in their last ten Premier League meetings with the Black Cats, winning six and drawing four, while Sunderland have not claimed a league victory at Anfield since 1983.

The numbers strongly favour the home side, although Liverpool’s inconsistency this season has taught supporters to expect the unexpected.

Sunderland deserve immense credit for their start to the campaign. They enter Matchday Fourteen in sixth place and have lost only three of their opening thirteen matches.

Even so, this trip to Anfield represents a significant challenge. Sunderland have collected only seven points from a possible eighteen on the road and their record against reigning Premier League champions is a concern.

They have lost thirteen of their last sixteen away matches against the title holders and will need a near perfect performance to leave Merseyside with anything.

Liverpool know they cannot afford any further setbacks and Slot will expect a professional display from a squad that must rediscover its identity quickly.