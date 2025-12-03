Watch live football on tv, including Arsenal v Brentford live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will play host to Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday in an English top flight fixture.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event.

When to watch: The match between Arsenal and Brentford will kick off on Wednesday, 3 December 2025 at 7:30 pm GMT.

Matchday 14 of the 2025-26 English Premier League will feature a contest between city rivals Arsenal and Brentford, to be played at the home of the Gunners, Emirates Stadium.

Even after an unexpected draw registered against 10-man Chelsea, Arsenal remain top of the Premier League points table, 5 points above second-placed Manchester City. The solitary point was collected by a very tired looking Gunners courtesy of a goal by Spanish star Mikel Merino.

However, fans of Arsenal will not be too worried as the match on Wednesday will be played at the Emirates Stadium, a place where Mikel Arteta’s men have won seven consecutive games in all competitions. The Gunners are also on a run of seventeen games unbeaten, and are also the best team in England right now, at least on the defensive front.

Brentford, on the other hand, have a horrible record this season while playing away from home; the Bees have lost five out of their last six away fixtures in the ongoing 2025-26 Premier League season. A positive result that will uplift the spirits of the fans of Brentford, however, is the 3-1 win they registered in their last game against Burnley. This win left Keith Andrews’ side on 10th position on the points table, and within touching distance of the European spots.

The record of the Bees against Arsenal while playing at the Gunners’ home is one that will surely dampen the spirits of the side; their last such victory came all the way back in 1938. As such, even a draw registered would be considered a positive result.

The current situations of both the participating teams strongly hint towards a comfortable victory for Arsenal, lest there should be a reversal in fortunes.