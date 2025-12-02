Premier League sides Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur feature against each other in an English top flight fixture to be played at the home of the Magpies, St. James’ Park.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Premier League.

When to watch: The match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 8:15 pm GMT on Tuesday, 2 December 2025.

Newcastle United enter the fixture on the back of a convincing victory registered at the Hill Dickinson Stadium against Everton. This was the Magpies first away victory after losing 6 such fixtures, and as such, Eddie Howe’s men will be confident of a strong showing at home, where they have been comparatively much better than they have been on the road.

A win on Tuesday would take the Magpies a long way in achieving a top four finish, and given their recent record against Tottenham Hotspur, and while playing at home, fans will be optimistic of nothing short of a victory.

The Lilywhites are currently on a horrible run of form; gaffer Thomas Frank’s side have lost three consecutive games in all competitions. Their 2-1 loss against Fulham was Spurs’ third loss registered in four top flight games; the loss was also the London side’s 10th loss at home in the Premier League in the current calendar year.

The only positive record that may speak in favour of Spurs is their recent record while playing away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; Thomas Frank’s side have collected 13 points from 6 away games in the ongoing league campaign.

Given the current situations of both the participating teams, a win for Newcastle United should be the expected outcome coming out of the fixture, lest the away record of Spurs come to play an important role.