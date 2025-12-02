Watch the Bournemouth vs Everton match live streaming on TV today, with match commentary, team news available from Sky Sports.

How to watch Bournemouth v Everton game: The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports at the kick off time of 7.30PM.

Bournemouth and Everton meet at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday evening as both sides look to respond after wild five goal defeats over the weekend.

The Cherries let a two goal lead slip in a 3-2 loss at Sunderland, while Everton were thrashed 4-1 at home by Newcastle in one of their worst displays of the season. With just one point separating the teams in a congested mid table, this fixture could have a significant impact on early season momentum.

Bournemouth enter the game on a four-match winless run that has seen them fall into the bottom half of the Premier League. Andoni Iraola’s side have endured a difficult November with three defeats and a draw, but context matters. Recent trips to Aston Villa and Manchester City yielded no points, as expected, and a 2-2 draw with an in-form West Ham side at home was a respectable result.

Despite their struggles on the road, Bournemouth have been outstanding at the Vitality Stadium this season.

They remain unbeaten at home in the Premier League, winning five and drawing two, their longest ever top flight streak. That impressive form will provide real confidence heading into Tuesday’s clash.

The Cherries also boast a dominant record in this fixture. Bournemouth have won eight of the last ten competitive meetings between the sides, including all of the last five at the Vitality Stadium.

Everton’s last away victory here came back in 2016 during an FA Cup campaign, underlining how difficult this ground has been for them.

Everton arrive on the south coast needing a response after their heavy defeat to Newcastle wiped away the positivity generated by their shock win with ten men at Old Trafford the previous week.

David Moyes has seen his side win only two of their seven away games in all competitions this season, and the Toffees have struggled historically at the Vitality Stadium, losing all but three of their previous visits.

The Toffees have at least shown an ability to score at Bournemouth, finding the net in five of their last seven trips. However, defensive inconsistency remains a major issue, and Saturday’s collapse will have raised fresh concerns over their resilience.

Bournemouth may have slipped recently, but they were sitting second in the Premier League just over a month ago and remain unbeaten at home. Considering their strong record at the Vitality, combined with Everton’s travel problems and fragile defending, the Cherries look well placed to claim all three points on Tuesday night.