The Stadio Olimpico will be the stage of a Derby del Sol in the Italian top flight when home team AS Roma host fellow league rivals SSC Napoli on Sunday.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 1 and DAZN.

When to watch: The match between AS Roma and SSC Napoli will kick off on Sunday, 30 November 2025 at 7:45 pm GMT.

The Serie A on Sunday will feature a Derby del Sole when the club from the Italian capital, AS Roma, play host to defending champions SSC Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico.

AS Roma are currently on a run of 4 straight victories in all competitions, and are also on top of the Serie A table, two points ahead of AC Milan and SSC Napoli. Entering the fixture on the back of a 2-1 win at home registered against Midtjylland, Gasperini’s men will be hopeful of a strong performance in the game against Napoli, which will be essential for them to retain their top spot on the league charts.

The defensive record of the Giallorossi has been very good this season- the team have only conceded six goals in the Italian top flight so far. However, a probable area of concern for gaffer Gasperini will be the record of his team against Napoli; Roma have won merely 2 of their last nine games against the Roman side played at the home of the latter.

SSC Napoli are currently on third position on the Serie A table, tied for points with the Rossoneri, and a win on Sunday would be very important for the title retention aspirations of the team from Southern Italy. A 3-1 victory over Atalanta in the league and a 2-0 victory over Qarabag in the UEFA Champions League means that Antonio Conte’s side will be entering the Stadio Olimpico with the hopes of a strong performance and a victory.

The away record of the team will definitely pose some questions to manager Antonio Conte; Gli Azzurri have lost three of their last four Italian top flight games played away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

A draw seems to be the best possible outcome coming out of this Derby del Sol. However, a win for either team cannot be totally ruled out, given the strong performances each have shown over the past few weeks.