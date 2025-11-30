Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

When to watch: The match between Chelsea and Arsenal is set to kick off at 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, 30 November 2025.

Stamford Bridge is all set to be the centre stage when the Blues host the Gunners in a Premier League fixture on Sunday.

The Blues will be entering the fixture with elated spirits after they thrashed Spanish giants FC Barcelona by a scarcely believable margin of 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League. In addition, Enzo Maresca’s men have won 9 out of their last 11 fixtures, including all of their last three top-flight games. As such, the team will definitely be entering the match against the league leaders confident of a strong performance.

The home record of Chelsea, however, will pose some questions for Enzo Maresca; the Blues have not won two home fixtures on the trot so far in this league campaign. This can be a positive sign for Mikel Arteta’s men.

The Gunners are possibly the best team in Europe at the moment, and they stamped their authority on this statement with a 3-1 win over Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, achieved by completely neutralising the threats of Harry Kane and Michael Olise. Also having won the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur by a margin of 4-1, Mikel Arteta’s men are currently favourites to lift the Premier League trophy.

The record of Arsenal at the home ground of the Blues is nothing short of phenomenal; Stamford Bridge has not been witness to an Arsenal defeat for more than seven years now. The North London club have also not been beaten by the West London side in any of their last seven meetings.

The present situations of both teams strongly hint towards a comfortable victory for Mikel Arteta’s side; however, a strong showing from Enzo Maresca’s men can hand them the victory.