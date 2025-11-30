Premier League sides West Ham United and Liverpool compete against each other in an English Premier League fixture at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

When to watch: The match between West Ham United and Liverpool will kick off at 1:05 pm GMT on Sunday, 30 November 2025.

Watch West Ham v Liverpool LIVE IN PLAY with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

West Ham United will play host to Merseyside club Liverpool when the reigning champions pay a visit to the London Stadium for an English top-flight encounter.

West Ham United are currently in 17th position on the league charts, climbing out of the relegation zone with a strong showing in November. Nuno Espirito Santo led his team to consecutive wins against Newcastle United and Burnley at the London Stadium, and a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

These performances must surely have uplifted the spirits of the Hammers’ fans, and can be further elated by a win against the reigning champions, which would mean a straight home win in the top flight for West Ham United for the first time since the 2022-23 season. The record of the Reds at the London Stadium, however, is quite good, and this can pose a hurdle to the aspirations of the Hammers.

Liverpool have been on a worrisome run of form lately, and title retention now seems to be an impossible battle. Entering the match on the back of a 4-1 UCL loss to PSV Eindhoven and a 3-0 EPL loss to Nottingham Forest, Liverpool are currently on 12th position on the league points table, and lest some miracle takes place, securing even a European spot for next season seems to be an uphill task.

The away record of the Reds has also been horrible lately; Arne Slot’s men have lost all of their last four fixtures played away from Anfield. Liverpool’s record while playing in London will also be worrisome for the gaffer and the fans alike; the Reds have registered losses in all of their last five fixtures played in the English capital.

A draw seems to be the best possible outcome coming out of the fixture to be played on Sunday. The match does promise to be an entertaining affair.