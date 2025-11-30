Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Manchester United lock horns against each other in an English top flight encounter at the home of the Eagles, Selhurst Park.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 1.

When to watch: The match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will kick off at 12:00 noon GMT on Sunday, 30 November 2025.

Selhurst Park will be the stage of an English top flight fixture when home team Crystal Palace play host to visiting club Manchester United on Sunday.

Crystal Palace enter the match after suffering a 2-1 loss against Strasbourg in the UEFA Europa Conference League, but will however be elated by their form in the Premier League, wherein they lie on fifth position. The Eagles have also kept clean sheets in three consecutive top flight fixtures, making them and Arsenal the only two teams not to have 10 goals scored against them so far in the league.

The Eagles are currently on a 12-game unbeaten run, and Oliver Glasner and his team will also be in high spirits owing to their recent record against the Red Devils; Crystal Palace have won three out of their last four fixtures against Manchester United, and have kept a clean sheet in all these wins.

Manchester United enter the match against Crystal Palace on the back of a truly shocking loss to Everton; the Red Devils surrendered to the Toffees 1-0 even after the latter went a man down when Idrissa Gueye received his marching orders. This was the first loss in six games for Ruben Amorim’s side, and the team will look to get back to winning ways against the Eagles.

However, the abysmal away record of Manchester United will definitely pose a huge challenge to Ruben Amorim; the Red Devils have failed to register a victory in any of their last 11 Premier League fixtures played away from the Old Trafford. The match against the Eagles will also provide the Manchester club an opportunity to improve their horrendous record against clubs from the English capital; Manchester United have lost 16 of their last 26 games against London teams.

All things hint towards a comfortable victory for Crystal Palace, lest there should be a turn in the fortunes of Manchester United. The match should be an interesting one.