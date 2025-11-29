Watch live football on tv, including Everton vs Newcastle United live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

When to watch: The match between Everton FC and Newcastle United will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, 29 November 2025.

The matchday 13 fixture on Saturday will be Newcastle United’s first visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, the new home of Everton FC, after the Toffees relocated to the same at the start of the current season, leaving their home since 1892, Goodison Park.

Everton FC are currently on an admirable run of form; the Toffees have collected seven out of nine possible points in November, winning two and drawing one fixture in the process. The wins included one against Manchester United at Old Trafford in a fixture that saw the Toffees compete for over 70 minutes without key player Idrissa Gueye, who received a red card after slapping fellow Everton player Michael Keane.

The Toffees are currently in 11th position in the Premier League points table, and David Moyes’ men will be looking to register a positive result in the upcoming fixture against the Magpies to maintain their winning momentum and also put a halt to their recent negative performances against Newcastle. Everton have managed to win merely four of their last fourteen games against the Magpies.

Newcastle United enter Saturday’s fixture on the back of a 2-1 loss to Olympique de Marseille at the Stade Vélodrome, and a 2-1 victory over league rivals Manchester City before that. As such, the Magpies are currently on a mixed run of form, and a win against the Toffees would definitely go a long way in providing winning momentum to Eddie Howe’s team.

The return of star player Harvey Barnes’ goalscoring form will be hugely uplifting to the spirits of the Newcastle fans; Barnes has now scored three goals in two fixtures, after failing to score in sixteen prior games. However, the away record of the Magpies will be a major area of concern for gaffer Eddie Howe; Newcastle have not managed to win any of their last four English top-flight games played away from St. James’ Park in the current season.

Current forms and recent results all hint towards a draw, possibly a stalemate, as the outcome coming out of the fixture, which does promise to provide entertainment to both sets of fans.