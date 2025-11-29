How to watch live football on tv, including Man City vs Leeds live streaming, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Where to watch: The match will not be broadcast live on UK television.

When to watch: The match between Manchester City and Leeds United will kick off at 3:00 pm GMT on Saturday, 29 November 2025.

Manchester City and Leeds United lock horns at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in an English top-flight encounter in a bid to regain winning momentum.

The Citizens enter the fixture on the back of an agonising 2-0 loss against Bayer Leverkusen at the Etihad on Tuesday. The loss followed another 2-1 slip up to Newcastle United; this loss put Pep Guardiola’s men in third position on the Premier League points table, and the team now lag seven points behind table toppers Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola will definitely be optimistic of a positive performance from his team on Saturday; Manchester City have won all of their last four fixtures against Leeds United, and in the process, have scored sixteen goals.

Leeds United have now lost three games on the trot, and the team are desperately in need of a win after losing five out of their last six English top-flight fixtures. The last loss incurred against Aston Villa was the Whites’ seventh Premier League loss of the current campaign, and the team are now reeling at 18th position on the table and a win would be of great help to the fortunes of Daniel Farke’s team.

The recent record of the Whites against the Citizens also does not speak in their favour; Leeds United have lost both of their last two fixtures against Manchester City played away from Elland Road. A win in Saturday’s fixture would also help to secure Daniel Farke’s position in the team, which is being put under scrutiny after the recent string of unfavourable results.

The present situations and recent records of both teams hint towards a comfortable victory for Pep Guardiola’s men, and a win for Farke’s team would definitely be shocking.