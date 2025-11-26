Watch live Champions League football on tv, including Liverpool v PSV Eindhoven live streaming, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel.

Premier League side Liverpool will host Dutch side PSV Eindhoven at Anfield in a league phase encounter of the ongoing 2025-26 UEFA Champions League.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 2.

When to watch: The match between Liverpool and PSV Eindhoven is set to kick off at 8:00 pm GMT on Wednesday, 26 November 2025.

Win 2 x Champions League Tickets for Marseille v Liverpool on 21st Jan – FREE ENTRY! The Bet365 Champions League giveaway offers free entry for UK based bet365 customers aged 18+. To enter, fans must log into their bet365 account via the website or app and enter the free weekly ballot to be in with a chance of winning tickets. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Dutch side PSV Eindhoven will pay a visit to Anfield when they face the Merseyside club in a league phase fixture of this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool are struggling, and there is no mild way to state it. The Reds enter the game against PSV on the back of a humiliating 3-0 loss in the Premier League at the hands of Nottingham Forest. The loss has left the defending champions reeling in 12th position on the league charts, and Arne Slot wondering what needs to be done to rejuvenate the team.

The European form of The Reds, however, has been better in comparison to their form in England; Slot’s men have won three out of their four league phase encounters in the premier European competition, and are currently in eighth position on the league phase charts.

Contrary to their opponents on Wednesday, PSV Eindhoven are faring brilliantly, at least on the domestic front. The Dutch side are currently sitting on top of the Eredivisie table, and are on an unbeaten run of 11 games in all competitions. Gaffer Bosz will look to replicate this form at Anfield, which will be important to achieve a spot in the playoff round of the Champions League.

The record of PSV while playing against Liverpool will, however, be concerning for fans of the Dutch outfit; the Reds have prevailed on five occasions out of seven, including three victories at the Merseyside stadium.

If the domestic forms are to play a role in deciding the outcome of the fixture, a win for PSV Eindhoven can be predicted. However, a win for Liverpool cannot be ruled out, looking at their European form and historical results. The match surely promises to be an entertaining affair.