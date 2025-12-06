How to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland on tv today, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel news.

Where to watch: Unfortunately the match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event.

When to watch: The match between Manchester City and Sunderland will kick off on Saturday Wednesday, 5 December 2025 at 3:00 pm GMT.

Watch Manchester City v Sunderland LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Manchester City remain five points behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race, but recent performances from Pep Guardiola’s side have caused concern ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Sunderland.

City needed a last minute winner to scrape past Leeds United last weekend, and their midweek trip to Fulham saw them surrender a 5-1 lead before eventually holding on for a frantic 5-4 victory.

City’s last eight matches across all competitions have produced an average of almost 4.5 goals per game, highlighting a defensive level that has dropped well below their usual standards.

Sunderland arrive in Manchester full of belief after another impressive result. Regis Le Bris’ team earned a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Wednesday night and came close to claiming a famous win, having also taken a point from Arsenal earlier in the season. The newly promoted club enter matchday fifteen just one point outside the top four, which is an extraordinary achievement given expectations in August.

Manchester City will hope for a calmer afternoon at the Etihad after two chaotic outings. The champions have won eight of their last nine home matches in all competitions. They have also recorded six straight Premier League wins at home, which underlines the challenge facing the visitors.

Guardiola’s side also have a formidable record against promoted teams. City have won twenty four of their last twenty six meetings with newly promoted opponents. Their record against Sunderland is equally one sided, with seven straight victories in this fixture.

Sunderland have not beaten Manchester City since November 2012. Their recent trips to the Etihad have been particularly difficult, with twelve defeats in the last fourteen visits and at least two goals conceded in eight of the most recent nine matches.

Despite that daunting history, Sunderland have been one of the season’s hardest teams to break down.

They have the third best defensive record in the league, and although they have won only one of their last five matches, they continue to frustrate opponents with their organisation and discipline.

Both clubs have shown consistent patterns for goals. City’s vulnerabilities at the back and Sunderland’s ability to score in high pressure matches suggest another entertaining contest is likely.

Manchester City remain strong favourites to take all three points, but Sunderland’s confidence and resilience give them a chance to make this another difficult afternoon for the champions.