Watch Leeds Utd v Liverpool live on TV today, including match commentary from Elland Road, kick off time, team news and TV channel information on the game.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

When to watch: The match between Leeds United and Liverpool will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, 6 December 2025.

Premier League sides Leeds United and Liverpool will battle it out at Elland Road in an English top flight fixture on Saturday during Matchday 15 of the ongoing 2025-26 Premier League season.

Elland Road is set to remain witness to a clash between home side Leeds United and Merseyside club Liverpool to be contested on Saturday.

Leeds United enter the game against Liverpool on the back of a highly spirited win registered against Chelsea that put a halter to their four game losing run. The Whites are currently out of the relegation zone in seventeenth position, and in order to maintain this spot, Daniel Farke and his side will be hoping for both a win for Leeds and a loss or a draw for West Ham United in the Hammers’ fixture against Manchester United.

A record capable of dampening the spirits of the Leeds faithful will be their record against Liverpool while playing at Elland Road; the Reds have never been defeated by the Whites at the latter’s home for 25 years now.

Liverpool have been in very shaky form lately; it was a deflected strike from Chemsdine Talbi and an own goal by Nordi Mukiele that gave the Reds their draw against newly-promoted Sunderland. Arne Slot’s future at Anfield continues to be in question after Liverpool’s string of woeful performances that have made league retention for the Reds an uphill battle.

Arne Slot will be looking to register a win against Leeds so as to win three consecutive fixtures for the first time since September, and while the Reds trail 11 points behind leaders Arsenal on the points table, a win would definitely uplift the morale of the Merseyside faithful.

A draw seems to be the most probable outcome coming out of the fixture; however, if Liverpool’s recent results do come to play any role, an upset cannot be altogether ruled out.