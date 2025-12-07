The 2025 Formula One season reaches a dramatic conclusion this weekend as the championship decider takes place in Abu Dhabi, where three drivers remain in contention for the world title.

It is the first time since 2010 that three contenders have entered the final race with a shot at the crown, and the first time since 2021 that the championship will be settled on the final day. After 23 intense rounds, the destination of the World Drivers’ Championship will finally be confirmed at Yas Marina.

This rare three-way showdown features McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who have pushed each other throughout the season, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who is chasing yet another historic title. Their title fight has been anything but straightforward. Piastri held a commanding advantage in the summer following Norris’ engine failure at Zandvoort.

However, a sequence of McLaren setbacks, including a double disqualification in Las Vegas for plank wear and a costly strategic decision not to pit under an early safety car in Qatar, allowed Verstappen to stage a fierce comeback.

Verstappen’s resurgence has been powered by Red Bull’s improvements to the RB21 and a series of outstanding drives from the Dutchman.

Those factors, combined with McLaren’s late season mistakes, have ensured that the title battle remains open heading into the finale. All three contenders now arrive in Abu Dhabi with one of the biggest prizes in global sport within reach.

Lando Norris leads the standings and controls his own destiny. The Briton will secure his first world championship with a podium finish on Sunday, regardless of what his rivals achieve. Norris also won at Yas Marina last season, a result that should give him confidence heading into this decisive weekend.

Max Verstappen, the reigning four-time champion, remains a serious threat. If he wins the race, he will clinch the title if Norris finishes fourth or lower.

A fifth consecutive championship would see Verstappen equal Michael Schumacher’s record for the longest streak in Formula One history.

Oscar Piastri, meanwhile, must win the race and hope Norris finishes sixth or worse. It is a challenging scenario, but Piastri has already demonstrated exceptional pace throughout the year.

Should he succeed, the Australian would become the first driver ever to win titles in Formula One, Formula Two and Formula Three, completing a remarkable sweep of motorsport’s junior and senior categories.

A victory for either Norris or Piastri would also place them among McLaren’s historic champions, making them the eighth driver to win a world title for the iconic team.

With records on the line and career defining achievements within reach, Sunday’s race promises to be one of the most significant season finales in modern Formula One. All three drivers will need a composed performance under immense pressure as motorsport’s biggest prize comes down to one final showdown.