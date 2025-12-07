Watch live football on tv, including Brighton v West Ham live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Amex Stadium, the home of Brighton and Hove Albion, will be the stage of an English Premier League encounter when London outfit West Ham United pay a visit to the coastal town.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

When to watch: The match between Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United will kick off on Sunday, 7 December 2025, at 2:00 pm GMT.

Watch Brighton v West Ham Utd LIVE IN PLAY with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Brighton and Hove Albion will play host to West Ham United when the latter pay a visit to the Amex Stadium in a league fixture of Gameweek 15 of the English top flight.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s unbeaten run suffered a halt against Aston Villa when the Lions beat the Seagulls 4-3 in a fixture which saw Fabian Hurzeler’s men squander a two-goal lead. The team are currently on seventh position on the league charts, and are within touching distance of securing qualification to European competitions in the following season.

The firepower of the Seagulls, especially while playing at the Amex Stadium, is what will provide the fans with much hope about a strong outing against West Ham; Brighton and Hove Albion have now scored at least two goals in all of their last six home fixtures.

West Ham United will enter the fixture against the Seagulls following a draw against Manchester United that saw Soungoutou Magassa score his first Premier League goal. The draw left the Hammers stranded on 18th position on the league charts and in real danger of relegation lest 17th-placed Leeds United start performing woefully.

The record of the Hammers against the Seagulls has been nothing short of abysmal; West Ham United have suffered 31 goals while playing against Brighton and their only win while playing at the Amex Stadium came back in August 2023.

As things stand, a comfortable victory for Brighton and Hove Albion seems to be on the cards, lest West Ham United manage to overturn their history at the Amex.