Watch live football on tv, including the Monday Night Premier League Wolves v Man Utd live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. When to watch: The match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United will kick off at 8:00 pm GMT on 8 December 2025.

Gameweek 15 of the ongoing 2025-26 Premier League season will feature a clash between home team Wolverhampton Wanderers and travelling side Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium.

The Molineux Stadium will play centre stage to an English top flight fixture when the Red Devils travel to the home of the Old Gold on Monday.

It is more or less certain that Wolves will be relegated to the second tier of the English football pyramid at the end of the current season; the Old Gold are currently sitting at the bottom of the league table, having collected just 2 points from their 14 games.

Wolves enter the fixture against the Red Devils on the back of a 1-0 loss sustained against Nottingham Forest, and gaffer Rob Edwards will definitely be searching for a long-awaited victory that can act as something of a morale booster. The team are on a losing run of eight fixtures in all competitions, and a positive result will be perhaps too much to hope for the fans.

Manchester United, on their part, also enter the fixture on the back of a disappointing draw registered against West Ham United in a game that saw Soungoutou Magassa neutralise Diogo Dalot’s strike. The team are currently in eighth position on the league charts, and for the Red Devils to improve their position on the table, a string of victories is the need of the hour.

The away form of Ruben Amorim’s side has been quite impressive; Manchester United have been unbeaten in any of their last four fixtures contested away from Old Trafford. Therefore, fans of the Red Devils will certainly be hoping for nothing short of victory, given the woeful status of their opponents.

As things stand, the match should result in a comfortable victory for Ruben Amorim’s men, lest Rob Edwards and his men find the form they have been in search of all season.