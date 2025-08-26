Kazakhstan Premier League side Kairat will host Scottish Premiership outfit Celtic at their home stadium, the Almaty Central Stadium, in the second league of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie.

How to watch Kairat v Celtic FC live streaming tonight

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on Amazon Prime Video or you can go in play with Bet365.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 5:45 pm BST on Tuesday , 26 August 2025.

Kazakh club FC Kairat will have a chance at beating all odds and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League draw should they manage to beat Celtic, a team they held to a draw at their fortress, Celtic Park.

FC Kairat are on a good run of form, especially at home.

The reigning Kazakhstan Premier League champions will have a shot at securing a maiden berth in the draws of the premium continental competition of Europe, and their form at home will undoubtedly be a morale booster for the side.

Although Celtic managed to keep the lion’s share of possession during the first leg, it was the impeccable defence of Kairat that ultimately decided the fate of the tie.

Kairat’s solitary shot on target, coming through Alyaksandr Martynovich, was ruled offside.

Celtic are the favourites to take the win in the fixture, given their brilliant past performances at this stage of the competition, and their regular appearances in the main stage of the Champions League.

The Bhoys will be wary of the opposition given their past experiences with Kazakh teams while playing in Kazakhstan; two losses and one draw were the results of their last three fixtures in the country.

The unavailability of right back Alistair Johnston will be a cause of worry for manager Brendan Rogers.

Celtic’s recent forms in all competitions will certainly speak in the favour of the Scottish giants; the side have won five and drawn just one of the last six fixtures that they have participated in.

The draw came in the first leg of their outing against Kairat. As such, moods will definitely be positive, but wary, in the Scottish camp ahead of the tie.

With current form and recent results, a penalty shootout victory for Celtic seems to be highly probable, given that Kairat are able to hold their nerves in regular and extra time.

A win for Kairat also cannot be ruled out completely.