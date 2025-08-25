Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Liverpool FC will take on each other on Monday night at the home of the former, St. James’ Park.

How to watch Newcastle Utd vs Liverpool live streaming tonight

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Ultra HDR and Sky Sports Premier League in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Monday, 25 August 2025.

Merseyside club Liverpool will travel to Newcastle to the home of the Magpies, St. James Park, to play out their second fixture of the ongoing 2025-26 Premier League.

Sweden international Alexander Isak will have an opportunity on Monday to face the club that he wants to join, and for which he engaged in a war of words with his club. Isak has also been staying away from the club; he did not even participate in the Magpies’ opening fixture against Aston Villa.

The side were made to feel his absence, as Newcastle could not score a single goal, even after Villa player Ezri Konsa was given marching orders.

The team had to be content with a 0-0 draw, and Eddie Howe and his men would look to overturn their fortunes against the reigning Premier League champions.

The home record of the Magpies speaks in their favour; under manager Eddie Howe, Newcastle United have won six out of seven games that they have played at St. James’ Park.

Contrary to the experiences of Newcastle, Liverpool had a perfect start to their season, courtesy of a 4-2 victory against Bournemouth.

New signing Hugo Ekiteke both scored and assisted in the game, and Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah’s goals combined to contribute to a scoreline which also saw two strikes from Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

Although the attack has shone, the defence proves to be an area of concern for the Reds, as the team have now conceded in nine of their last ten competitive fixtures. Arne Slot will be looking for improvement in this department if they are to retain the League title.

Liverpool’s win over Newcastle would also act as revenge for the EFL Cup final, in which the Magpies prevailed over the Reds. Liverpool’s excellent record of 17 games unbeaten against Newcastle will also speak in their favour.

A comfortable win for Liverpool seems to be the most probable outcome coming out of the match.