Premier League clubs Fulham FC and Manchester United will be taking on each other in Matchweek 2 of the 2025-26 Premier League at the home ground of Fulham, Craven Cottage.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Ultra HDR and Sky Sports Premier League in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 4:30 pm BST on Sunday, 24 August 2025.

Manchester United will travel to West London to take on local side Fulham FC at the home ground of the latter, Craven Cottage.

Although ending up being the losing side in their opening fixture against Arsenal, the Red Devils’ fans will be hopeful of a much improved season than the dismal previous one, if the team can carry on displaying performances akin to the one against the Gunners.

Ricardo Calafiori’s winning header could not put a blemish on Manchester United’s strong showing, and the performances of new signings Bryan Mbuemo and Matheus Cunha were appreciated by all.

If strong performances are to be converted into victories, Ruben Amorim’s men will have to work on their finishing and goalkeeping, areas which have been of concern for the Red Devils lately.

The abysmal away record of Man United will also be a haunting factor in their preparations for the game against Fulham.

The West London outfit, on their part, do not boast an impressive home record; Fulham have registered three defeats on the trot while playing at Craven Cottage.

Manager Marco Silva will now be looking to avoid another home defeat, and will be wanting to register a victory after being left stranded with a draw in their opening fixture of the 2025-26 season against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The win came courtesy of a late equaliser from Rodrigo Muniz. Fulham will be hopeful of showcasing a good display against Man United after their FA Cup victory in March.

A win against Manchester United will also save Fulham from being the first team to lose nine games on the bounce to the club from Manchester.

Current forms and recent results hint towards either a draw or a narrow win for Manchester United.