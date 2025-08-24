In Gameweek 2 of the ongoing 2025-26 Premier League, Merseyside club Everton FC will face off against fellow top flight side Brighton and Hove Albion at the new home ground of the Toffees, the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on Sky Sports Main Event and I Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The match will kick off on Sunday, 24 August 2025 at 2:00 pm BST.

Premier League clubs Everton FC and Brighton and Hove Albion will be playing against each other at the new home of the former, the Hill Dickinson Stadium, in what will be the Toffees’ first home game of the current season.

The opening fixture of the new season was one that saw the saddened faces of the Everton supporters, as their team lost 1-0 to newly promoted side Leeds United, becoming the first English side since 2007 to achieve this rather disheartening result.

Manager David Moyes and his side will now be looking to repeat their performance from their last outing against the Seagulls in the previous season; the match, played at the Amex Stadium, resulted in a 1-0 win for Everton.

The fact that they have not managed to register back-to-back wins against Brighton for five years now will also be haunting the Merseyside outfit.

After the match against Brighton, Everton will compete in the EFL Cup tournament against Mansfield Town, and then go on to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league.

Brighton and Hove Albion will also be entering the fixture on the back of a disappointing first match of the new season; Rodrigo Muniz’s late equaliser snatched two points away from the Seagulls, and left them stranded with a draw.

Fabian Hurzeler’s men will now be looking to register a victory in the fixture against Everton, a team they had managed to beat 3-0 in their first meeting of the previous season.

The match against Everton will present Brighton with an opportunity to boost their morale before going on to face Oxford United in the EFL Cup and Manchester City in their third match of the league season.

Recent results and forms hint towards a victory for the Seagulls, a result made all the more probable by Brighton’s impressive away record, especially against the club from Liverpool.