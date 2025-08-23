After securing narrow wins in their respective Premier League openers, Arsenal and Leeds United face off each other this weekend in Matchday 2.

Where to watch: Arsenal vs Leeds United will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the United Kingdom. Sky Go customers will be able to stream through their laptops and mobile devices.

When to watch: The Premier League game between Arsenal and Leeds United will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, August 22, 2025.

Arsenal had to rely on their set-piece mastery in their match against Manchester United to grab the three points from a tough contest. Riccardo Calafiori rose to the occasion during a corner as he netted the ball, thanks to a subpar goalkeeping display from United’s number Altay Bayindir, who just could not make up his mind on how to deal with the ball.

The Red Devils failed to capitalise on numerous opportunities as the new attacking faces could not find the back of the net despite Arsenal letting them space and time on the ball. The Gunners are on a three-game winning run in the Premier League now, carrying forward their record from last season.

Arsenal fans are unsure whether they will get a glimpse of Eberechi Eze this weekend as their club hijacked the player from Tottenham. Gabriel Martinelli will be under pressure due to this move, and he will have up the ante against Leeds United to prove himself.

Leeds United kicked off their new Premier League campaign in style after securing a 1-0 victory over Everton. However, the win was marred by controversy as Lukas Nmecha’s penalty was awarded following a debatable VAR check on a James Tarkowski handball.

The Elland Road dwellers have a chance to pull off a major upset in London this weekend as they could win consecutive opening top-flight fixtures for the first time since 2002.

Leeds will be without Ethan Ampadu as he suffered an injury setback against Everton. Jaka Bijol has served his suspension and can start, while Ilia Gruev is set to replace Ampadu.