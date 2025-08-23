Where to watch: The Brentford vs Aston Villa match will not be shown in the UK due to the 3PM blackout rules enforced on the Saturday afternoon games.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 3:00 pm BST on Saturday August 23rd 2025 from the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford face Aston Villa on Saturday looking to recover from their opening-day setback, while Villa aim to build on a solid if uninspiring start to their Premier League campaign.

The Bees’ new manager Keith Andrews endured a difficult debut in charge as his side lost 3-1 away at Nottingham Forest.

Defensive frailties were once again exposed, with Brentford having kept just one clean sheet at home across all competitions last season.

There is some encouragement for supporters: the club has never lost their first home fixture in the English top flight, and they have scored in each of their last eight league games.

Andrews will hope home advantage steadies the ship, although Brentford’s recent record in front of their fans has been mixed, with just two wins in their last 11 Premier League home outings.

Stability will be crucial if the Londoners are to avoid sliding further after a summer that saw the departure of key players and the exit of long serving coach Thomas Frank.

Aston Villa opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Newcastle, a result shaped by Ezri Konsa’s red card which left them a man down for the final 20 minutes.

While Villa offered little in attack, with Emery’s side keeping four clean sheets in their last five matches.

Villa’s away form remains a concern, having failed to win 10 of their 15 away fixtures last season, but they arrive at the Gtech Community Stadium with a strong record against Brentford.

Emery’s team are unbeaten in their last six meetings with the Bees, winning four of them including both league encounters last term.

With Villa looking to end a brief scoring drought and Brentford still searching for defensive stability, this clash promises to be an early test of both sides’ ambitions.