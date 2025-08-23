Burnley and Sunderland meet at Turf Moor on Saturday in a crucial early season Premier League clash between two newly promoted sides aiming to establish themselves in the top flight.

Both come into the game with differing opening day results.

Burnley vs Sunderland live streaming

Burnley’s game with Sunderland will not be available in the UK due to broadcast restrictions imposed on Saturday afternoon Premier League games.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 3:00 pm BST on Saturday August 23rd, 2025 at Burnley’s Turf Moor Stadium.

Scott Parker’s Clarets endured a harsh reality check on their return to the Premier League, falling 3-0 away to Tottenham in their opening game.

After boasting an unbeaten home record in the Championship last season, Burnley know that survival will depend on turning Turf Moor into a fortress, something they failed to do in their last Premier League campaign when they managed just two home wins.

Sunderland, promoted via the play offs, made a flying start to life back in the top flight with a resounding 3-0 win over West Ham.

That result lifted them to second place in the early standings and gave fans reason to believe they can compete at this level.

Regis Le Bris has instilled an attacking style, and his side now have the chance to make history by winning their first two Premier League fixtures for the first time.

Of their last nine meetings, Burnley have won three, Sunderland two, and four have ended in draws. Turf Moor has seen little between them, with the last two encounters finishing goalless.

Burnley will be desperate to respond to their opening setback and claim vital points against a potential relegation rival. Sunderland could open up a six point cushion over the Clarets with a win, a margin that would feel significant even at this early stage of the season.