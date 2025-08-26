Bournemouth and Brentford meet at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup, with both clubs looking for a place in the next round.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Tuesday, 26 August 2025.

The Cherries, guided by Andoni Iraola, began the new campaign with a 4-2 defeat at Liverpool despite a brace from Antoine Semenyo, but responded by edging Wolverhampton 1-0 through an early Marcus Tavernier strike.

Iraola is expected to rotate his squad, though the attacking threat of Semenyo, Evanilson and possible debutant Gannon Doak should remain central to their plans.

Brentford have undergone major changes this summer with long-serving boss Thomas Frank departing and Bryan Mbeumo joining Manchester United.

New manager Keith Andrews has endured a mixed start, losing 3-1 to Nottingham Forest before securing a 1-0 win over Aston Villa courtesy of a debut goal from former Bournemouth forward Dango Ouattara.

The Bees, however, managed just 24% possession in that game and continue to rely on counterattacks, with injuries to Vitaly Janelt and Gustavo Nunez adding to their concerns.

Both sides enjoyed strong Premier League finishes last season, ending ninth and 10th respectively, achievements that highlighted their rise from the lower leagues within the past 15 years.