Wolverhampton and West Ham meet in the second round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, with both Premier League sides desperate for a lift after disastrous starts to the new season.

How to watch Wolves v West Ham live streaming tonight

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on Sky Sports+ Football channel in the United Kingdom or you can go live in play with Bet365.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 7:30 pm BST on Tuesday, 26 August 2025.

Watch Wolves v West Ham Utd LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Wolves sit 19th in the table after back-to-back defeats, opening with a 4-0 hammering at home to Manchester City before slipping to a narrow 1-0 loss at Bournemouth, where Joao Gomes’ red card left them playing much of the second half with ten men.

Vitor Pereira’s side will at least take comfort from their solid home form last season, which included a victory over West Ham in April.

The Hammers have fared even worse. Graham Potter’s men were humiliated 3-0 by newly promoted Sunderland on the opening weekend before conceding five in a 5-1 defeat to Chelsea at the London Stadium.

With eight goals shipped in just two matches, defensive fragility has already raised alarm bells among supporters.

Both clubs crashed out of last season’s League Cup in the third round, and with confidence fragile, this tie offers a valuable opportunity to reset.

Wolves’ recent home record gives them reason for optimism, while West Ham must find an immediate response to stem growing pressure after a nightmare start.

With both sides struggling in the league, Tuesday’s tie could prove pivotal in restoring belief, though the form book points to Wolves as favourites to progress.