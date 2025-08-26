Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United meet at Hillsborough on Tuesday night in an EFL Cup clash that pits Yorkshire rivals against one another, with the Premier League visitors firm favourites to progress.

How to watch Sheff Wed v Leeds Utd live streaming tonight

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom or you can go live in play with Bet365.

The match will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Tuesday, 26 August 2025.

The Owls have endured a poor start to the Championship season, losing to Leicester and Stoke before drawing 2-2 with Wrexham at the weekend, leaving them with just one point from three matches.

They edged past Bolton on penalties in the first round of the League Cup but their form, combined with only one win in their last ten home fixtures, gives little cause for optimism.

Leeds, back in the top flight after winning last season’s Championship title, began their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton before crashing to a 5-0 defeat at Arsenal.

Daniel Farke’s side did the double over Wednesday last season, winning 2-0 at Hillsborough and 3-0 at Elland Road, and they head into this tie unbeaten in their last nine meetings with their rivals.

Wednesday have struggled badly against Leeds in recent years, scoring in just one of their last seven encounters.

The Whites, by contrast, had gone five games unbeaten away from home before their defeat in North London, and will see this derby as a chance to quickly get back on track.

With Leeds’ superior quality and dominant recent record in this fixture, the visitors are expected to extend Wednesday’s early-season woes and move into the next round.