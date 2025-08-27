Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have announced their engagement, sending fans and bookmakers alike into a frenzy.

The news broke on Tuesday, with Swift confirming in a joint Instagram post alongside the Kansas City Chiefs star that the couple are set to marry, joking:

“Your English teacher and gym teacher are getting married” with a firecracker emoji.

The high-profile pair have been together for nearly two years, and speculation around a wedding had intensified in recent weeks after Kelce teased fans with a wedding planner ad read on his “New Heights” podcast.

Reports in the US also suggested Swift had her “heart set on a summer wedding,” though her ongoing Eras Tour commitments could push any ceremony into next year.

Bookmakers are already offering odds on when the nuptials will take place.

Odds of 6/4 suggest around a 40 percent chance the couple tie the knot before June 1, 2025, while the market still leans towards it not happening within that timeframe.

Some feel that there is less than 15 percent chance that the marriage occurs before the end of 2025.

The engagement announcement comes during a busy period for Swift, who earlier this month revealed her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, due for release on October 3.

Swift’s appearance on Kelce’s podcast sparked huge online traction, with clips racking up more than 20 million views across social platforms.

For now, fans will be left waiting to see when the wedding takes place, with the couple likely to keep details private given the scale of attention around their relationship.