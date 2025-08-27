Gary Lineker is set for a major TV comeback after leaving the BBC earlier this year, with reports confirming he will front a brand new Saturday night game show on ITV.

The football legend, who stepped down from Match of the Day in May after 26 seasons, will host The Box, a format already popular in Norway that pits 12 celebrities against one another in a series of challenges while confined to boxes.

The show has been described as a crossover between I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Lineker’s move to ITV has also sparked speculation that he could join the line up for I’m A Celebrity later this year.

Bookmakers have quickly added him to the betting market, pricing the former England striker at 4/1 to appear in the jungle.

His new ties with the broadcaster have only fuelled rumours that a shock stint could be on the cards.

Currently, Kate Cassidy (1/1) and Jools Oliver (6/4) lead the way in the betting. Cassidy, known for her high profile relationship with the late One Direction star Liam Payne, would bring a strong fan following, while Oliver, wife of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, is seen as a realistic option for ITV to secure.

Other names being tipped for the hit reality series include ex-footballer Peter Crouch and darts great Phil Taylor, but Lineker’s sudden availability has made him one of the more intriguing prospects for producers and punters alike.

