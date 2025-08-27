Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge KV and Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers F.C. will be battling it out in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie for a spot in the Champions League draw at the home of the Belgian side, the Jan Breydel Stadium.

How to watch Brugge v Rangers live streaming tonight

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on TNT Sports 1 in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Wednesday, 27 August 2025.

The Jan Breydel Stadium in Belgium will play centre stage as the home team, Club Brugge KV host Scottish club Rangers F.C. in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie.

The Belgian side will be entering the game with a two-goal lead, secured in the first leg of the tie, which Club Brugge won 3-1, courtesy of strikes from Romeo Vermant, Jorne Spileers and Brandon Mechele.

A solitary strike from Rangers’ Danilo proved only to be a consolation as Brugge ended the tie on the brink of securing an eighth qualification to the main stage of the Champions League in the past ten seasons.

The form of Club Brugge will also speak in their favour; after a loss to Mechelen, Nicky Hayen’s men have won all five games they have played in all competitions, and supporters will be in a positive mood, and hopeful that the team will manage a comfortable qualification.

The mood in the Scottish camp will not, however, be so optimistic in comparison to their Belgian counterparts; gaffer Russell Martin will be under tremendous pressure to improve the quality of his team, a team that has won only a solitary fixture of the nine they have participated in with Martin at the helm.

Draws suffered against St Mirren, Motherwell and Dundee United leave Rangers stranded six points behind rivals Celtic, and with the Old Firm in sight, they will be desperate to return to top form.

A loss against Club Brugge will mean that Rangers will play UEFA Europa League, the second-tier European football tournament, for the third consecutive year.