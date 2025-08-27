Grimsby Town are preparing for one of the biggest nights in their history as they welcome Manchester United to Blundell Park in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening (20:00 BST, live on ITV).

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on ITV1 and Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Ultra HDR and Sky Sports Premier League in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Wednesday, 27 August 2025.

The League Two side have made a strong start to the season, going unbeaten in their opening six matches with three wins and two draws, giving them confidence that they can at least trouble their illustrious visitors.

The Mariners last faced United competitively back in 1948, with that match ending in a draw, but the task of repeating such a result looks daunting against one of English football’s giants.

United have looked vulnerable at times defensively, conceding in both of their opening Premier League fixtures, but they still carry enough quality to pose a major threat going forward.

A spot in the third round of the competition is at stake, and the tie arrives at a crucial moment for Ruben Amorim, who is still searching for his first win as United manager.

A slip against fourth-tier opposition could be costly for his standing with fans and the board.

Squad rotation is expected, with new signing Benjamin Sesko tipped to lead the line, while youngsters Joshua Zirkzee and Chido Obi may also feature.

Even with changes, United’s depth makes them strong favourites, although Grimsby will hope a passionate home crowd and an early breakthrough can tilt the tie in their favour.

For the Mariners, this is a rare chance to test themselves against elite opposition on a national stage.

For United, it is about avoiding a repeat of past humiliation, with memories still fresh of their shock 4-0 defeat to MK Dons at this stage of the competition in 2014.