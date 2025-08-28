The UEFA Europa Conference League play-offs reach their climax this week, with just one game standing between Crystal Palace and the group stage.

The Eagles travel to Norway holding a slender 1-0 lead from the first leg against Fredrikstad, leaving the tie finely poised.

How to watch Crystal Palace v Fredrikstad live streaming tonight

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on Channel 5 in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 5:00 pm BST on Thursday, 28 August 2025.

Fredrikstad Stadion is set for a passionate atmosphere on Thursday night as the home side look to overturn the deficit.

Despite losing in London, Andreas Hagen’s team will have taken encouragement from keeping the scoreline narrow after having just 26% possession and facing 25 shots. A 1-0 defeat gives them hope, although form remains a concern with only two wins in their last 15 matches.

A weekend without a fixture may give them some extra energy, but to have any chance of springing an upset they must show far more cutting edge in the final third.

For Palace, the first leg was a historic moment as they marked their European debut with a victory, though Oliver Glasner will be frustrated his side did not make their dominance count more emphatically.

They controlled the game throughout yet still travel to Norway with the tie very much alive.

Back on domestic duty, Palace were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest on Sunday, extending their wait for a first Premier League win of the season.

Glasner will expect his players to impose themselves again, dominate possession, and create chances.

With the quality in Palace’s ranks, the Eagles should have enough to finish the job and secure their place in the Conference League main draw.