Romanian side FCSB and Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen will be playing out the second leg of their UEFA Europa League qualifying tie at the Arena Națională in Bucharest.

How to watch FCSB vs Aberdeen live streaming tonight

TV Channel Update: The match will be available for viewing live on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Kick off time: The match will kick off at 7:30 pm BST on Thursday, 28 August 2025.

Romanian side FCSB and Scottish side Aberdeen will both be looking to secure a stop in the main stage of the UEFA Europa League by winning the second leg of this fixture, which hangs in the balance with both teams scoring twice in their previous meeting at the home of Aberdeen.

FCSB will be satisfied with their performance in the previous leg; managing a draw in an away game while being a man down for close to an hour is somewhat of an astounding feat.

The domestic form of FCSB will definitely speak against the former Champions League winners; Elias Charalampous’s men have collected just five points from seven fixtures, and are on 13th position on the league charts.

The home record of the Ros-albastrii is also bleak; the team have lost five of their last seven fixtures at the Arena Națională, and have one just once.

Aberdeen will also not be too comfortable entering the game, having managed just one shot on target in their previous meeting with the Romanian side.

The past record of Aberdeen will also be standing in opposition to their chances of qualifying; the Scottish side have exited the Europa League in the qualifying rounds in each of their past nine attempts, with the latest coming last season in the very same stage that they are in now.

Manager Jimmy Thelin will also be wary of his team’s record away from home; in their last five away games, the Reds lost four and won just a solitary game. Their solitary victory came in their last outing against Morton in the Scottish League Cup, which Aberdeen won 3-0.

With current forms and recent results in sight, a win for FCSB by a very narrow margin seems to be the probable outcome of the fixture.